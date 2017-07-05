Iranian trade and marketing delegation to visit Baku
An Iranian trade and marketing delegation led by Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce of West Azerbaijan Province Mahmudrza Sharifihah will pay a working visit to Baku on July 5-6.
The delegation will hold a business meeting will Azerbaijani entrepreneurs at the Azerbaijan Entrepreneurs` Confederation.
