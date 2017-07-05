Yandex metrika counter

Iranian trade and marketing delegation to visit Baku

An Iranian trade and marketing delegation led by Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce of West Azerbaijan Province Mahmudrza Sharifihah will pay a working visit to Baku on July 5-6.

The delegation will hold a business meeting will Azerbaijani entrepreneurs at the Azerbaijan Entrepreneurs` Confederation. 

