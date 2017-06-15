Yandex metrika counter

Iranian truck overturns in Armenia, injuring people

Iranian truck overturns in Armenia, injuring people

A major road accident occurred yesterday evening in Armenia.

A truck with Iranian citizen Gholamrasoul Muhammadnour Barahoui, 37, went out of control at the Tigranashen (Karki) village bends on the Yerevan-Meghri highway, went off road, and overturned, News.am reported.

The driver and his brother - Iranian citizen Alimeh Muhammadnour Barahoui, 41 - suffered injuries and were taken to the Ararat town hospital.

The truck was loaded with 10 tons of lamb meat, and it was being transported to Iran.

honor Patriotic War martyrs

