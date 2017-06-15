Iranian truck overturns in Armenia, injuring people
A major road accident occurred yesterday evening in Armenia.
A truck with Iranian citizen Gholamrasoul Muhammadnour Barahoui, 37, went out of control at the Tigranashen (Karki) village bends on the Yerevan-Meghri highway, went off road, and overturned, News.am reported.
The driver and his brother - Iranian citizen Alimeh Muhammadnour Barahoui, 41 - suffered injuries and were taken to the Ararat town hospital.
The truck was loaded with 10 tons of lamb meat, and it was being transported to Iran.
News.Az