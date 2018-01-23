Iranian warship test-fires long-range cruise missile amid drills

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Iranian navy vessel has test-fired a long-range cruise missile dubbed “Ghadir” as part of the ongoing two-day military drills in southern Iran and in the Sea

The missile fired on the second day of the war games code-named “Muhammad Rasoulallah” successfully targeted the hypothetical enemy, Tasnim news agency reported.

Iranian army began the massive military exercises on January 22 in the country’s southern and southeastern regions as well as the Sea of Oman.

The country’s armed forces over the past several years have conducted several major military drills to enhance their defense capabilities and test military tactics.

Iran says that its defense power is driven by deterrence and poses no threat to any other country.

News.Az

