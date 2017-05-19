Iranians start voting for next president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranians started to go to polling stations to elect their next president at 8:00 local time.

This round of election includes incumbent president Hassan Rouhani fighting for a second term, rivaled by conservative Ebrahim Raisi, with a career in the judiciary and currently the superintendent of Iran’s biggest religious tourism foundation in Mashhad, according to AzVision.

Elections of city councils and a mid-term parliamentary election are also being held simultaneously.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei cast his vote in the early minutes after polling started.

He said democracy is a “blessing” and called on Iranians to rush to the polling booths and cast their votes.

News.Az

News.Az