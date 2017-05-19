Yandex metrika counter

Iranians start voting for next president

  • World
  • Share
Iranians start voting for next president

Iranians started to go to polling stations to elect their next president at 8:00 local time.

This round of election includes incumbent president Hassan Rouhani fighting for a second term, rivaled by conservative Ebrahim Raisi, with a career in the judiciary and currently the superintendent of Iran’s biggest religious tourism foundation in Mashhad, according to AzVision.

Elections of city councils and a mid-term parliamentary election are also being held simultaneously.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei cast his vote in the early minutes after polling started.

He said democracy is a “blessing” and called on Iranians to rush to the polling booths and cast their votes.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      