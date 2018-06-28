Yandex metrika counter

Iran's Abadan refinery catches fire

An oil refinery in the southwestern part of Iran caught fire yesterday evening, leaving six people injured.

Firefighters on the scene at the Abadan refinery have brought the blaze under control, a local official said.

The damage to the plant at Abadan had no impact on oil exports from Iran, the world’s fifth-biggest exporter, as it is involved in producing gasoline and some other fuels, not the production of crude.

According to the ISNA news agency, one of the injured was in a critical condition.

