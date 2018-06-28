Iran's Abadan refinery catches fire

+ ↺ − 16 px

An oil refinery in the southwestern part of Iran caught fire yesterday evening, leaving six people injured.

Firefighters on the scene at the Abadan refinery have brought the blaze under control, a local official said.

The damage to the plant at Abadan had no impact on oil exports from Iran, the world’s fifth-biggest exporter, as it is involved in producing gasoline and some other fuels, not the production of crude.

According to the ISNA news agency, one of the injured was in a critical condition.

