Iran’s Ahmadinejad says he won’t endorse other candidates

Iran’s former hardline President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad said on Sunday that he won’t endorse other candidates in next month’s election, after he and his deputy were barred from running, The Hindu reports.

“We clearly announce that we have not and will not support any candidate in the upcoming elections,” he said in a letter, signed by himself and his former deputy and presidential-hopeful Hamid Baghaei.

Both were barred from running on Thursday by the conservative-dominated Guardian Council, which vets candidates for public elections.

