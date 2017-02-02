Iran's airline to connect Azerbaijan with Far East

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian private airline Mahan Airlines plans to launch transit flights between Azerbaijan, Iran and the Far East.

Majid Kargaran, the director for foreign branches at Mahan Airlines, told Trend that the company will make efforts to connect Azerbaijan to the three countries of Thailand, Malaysia and China through transit flights through Iran.

He made the remarks on the sidelines of a ceremony for launching the Iranian company’s first direct flight to Azerbaijan on Feb.1.

According to the official, an Airbus 310 aircraft with a capacity for carrying 179 passengers is scheduled to fly between Tehran and Baku three times a week.

News.Az

