Iran's citizen hides drugs in rectum, tries to smuggle to Azerbaijan

An Iranian citizen was detained at the Bilasuvar customs post in Azerbaijan and questioned about the presence of any prohibited items including drugs and psychotropic substances, Trend reports referring to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

The man claimed there were no prohibited items with him. However, his behavior seemed suspicious, so the customs officers conducted a personal search. During the inspection, the Iranian citizen was sent to the Bilasuvar central district hospital for examination, because there were suspicions that he had hidden the drug in an internal organ.

X-rays revealed heroin hidden in the rectum, weighing 415 grams in total, and 20 methadone pills.

An investigation on the case is underway.

