Iran's conservatives urge holy shrine head to run for president

A group of Iranian conservatives have called on Ebrahim Raisi, the custodian of a wealthy charity and the organization in charge of the country’s holiest shrine

Some supporters of the conservative front in the Islamic Republic have launched a social media campaign calling on the cleric who is in charge of the charity organization of Astan Quds Razavi to participate in the election, Trend reports.

In the meantime, a group of the members of Iran’s Islamic Society of Students have also issued a statement urging the cleric to run for the 12th round of presidential elections in Iran.

Ebrahim Raisi, however, has not responded to the calls, yet.

News.Az

News.Az