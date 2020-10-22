Iran’s coronavirus cases exceed 550,000

+ ↺ − 16 px

As many as 5,471 people have been infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours in Iran, said Sima Sadat Lari, spokesperson for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education.

According to Sadat Lari, 304 more people have died from the coronavirus over the past day.

Sadat Lari added that the condition of 4,895 people is critical.

The official said that Iran's Tehran, Isfahan, Qom, East Azerbaijan, South Khorasan, Semnan, Qazvin, Lorestan, Ardabil, Khuzestan, Kermanshah, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Gilan, Bushehr, Zanjan, Ilam, Razavi Khorasan, Mazandaran, Chaharmahal, and Bakhtiari, Alborz, West Azerbaijan, Markazi, Kerman, North Khorasan, Hamadan, Yazd and Kurdistan provinces are considered 'red' zones.

So far, more than 4.62 million tests have been conducted in Iran for the diagnosis of coronavirus.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. According to recent reports from Iranian officials, over 550,700 people have been infected, and 31,650 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 442,600 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

News.Az