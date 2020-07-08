Yandex metrika counter

Iran's coronavirus death toll passes 12,000

Iran’s death toll from the coronavirus passed 12,000 on Wednesday, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said in a statement on state TV.

There were 153 deaths from the new coronavirus in the past 24 hours, giving a total of 12,084. The total number of infections in the country has reached 248,379, with 209,463 people having recovered, she said.


