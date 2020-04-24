Iran's coronavirus death toll reaches 5,574

+ ↺ − 16 px

With 93 new deaths reported in Iran, the death toll from coronavirus surged to 5,574, state media said on Thursday, Anadolu Agency reported.

A total of 1,168 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total infections to 88,194, Iran's state broadcaster reported, citing a statement by Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour.

Jahanpour said 66,596 people have recovered so far and were discharged from hospitals, while 3,121 patients are in critical condition.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 185 countries and regions. Europe and the U.S. are currently the worst-hit regions.

The pandemic has killed nearly 191,000 people, with total infections exceeding 2.71 million, while more than 745,000 have recovered, according to figures compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

