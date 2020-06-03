Iran's coronavirus death toll surpasses 8,000

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran on Wednesday confirmed 70 more fatalities from the novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide death toll to 8,012, Anadolu Agency reports.

A further 3,134 people tested positive for the virus, raising the overall count to 160,696, Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said.

Jahanpour said 125,206 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, while 2,585 patients remain in critical condition.

A total of 997,009 tests have been conducted in the country so far, according to the ministry.

News.Az