Iran’s coronavirus deaths surpass 10,000

Iran on Thursday announced 134 new deaths from the novel coronavirus took the overall toll in the Middle East's deadliest outbreak past 10,000, AFP reports.

"We lost 134 of our compatriots in the past 24 hours and the total number of victims is 10,130," health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told a televised news conference.

It was the seventh straight day that Iran has reported more than 100 coronavirus deaths.

Lari said another 2,595 people had tested positive for the virus over the same 24-hour period, bringing the country's overall caseload to 215,096.

News.Az