Iran’s COVID-19 cases near 210,000

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman has confirmed 2,445 new cases of infection with the novel coronavirus, raising the total number of cases to 209,970

In a press briefing on Tuesday, Sima-Sadat Lari said 121 people have died of the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall fatalities to 9,863.

The spokeswoman said 169,160 patients have so far recovered from the disease, and been discharged from hospital.

Some 2,846 patients are in severe conditions of the disease, she added.

Lari noted that 1,475,331 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country.

News.Az