Iran’s COVID-19 cases surpass 225,000

Iran on Monday reported 162 more deaths from the COVID-19, carrying the national fatalities to 10,670.

A further 2,536 people tested positive for coronavirus, augmenting the total to 225,205, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari stated.

She added that a total of 186,180 people have recovered and been cleared from hospitals so far, adding that 3,037 patients are in critical condition.

Lari noted that over 1.63 million tests have been carried out in the country to date.

Since originating in China last December, the pandemic has taken over 502,000 lives in 188 countries and regions.

More than 10.15 million infections have been registered worldwide, while over 5.14 million patients have recovered so far, according to statistics collected by the U.S. Johns Hopkins University.

News.Az