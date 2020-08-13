Yandex metrika counter

Iran's COVID-19 death toll exceeds 19,000

  • Region
  • Share
Iran's COVID-19 death toll exceeds 19,000

Iran recorded 174 deaths from coronavirus and 2,625 new cases on Thursday to take its death toll to more than 19,000 and total cases to 336,324, the Health Ministry said, Reuters reports. 

“In the past 24 hours 2,625 new cases have been recorded,” ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV.

Iran is one of the worst-hit countries from the outbreak in the Middle East.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      