Iran’s COVID-19 death toll exceeds 45,000

As many as 12,460 people have been infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours in Iran, said Sima Sadat Lari, spokesperson for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education.

According to Sadat Lari, 453 more people have died from the coronavirus over the past day.

Sadat Lari added that the condition of 5,812 people is critical.

So far, more than 5.82 million tests have been conducted in Iran for the diagnosis of coronavirus.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. According to recent reports from Iranian officials, over 866,800 people have been infected, and 45,255 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 610,400 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

News.Az