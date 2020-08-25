Iran’s COVID-19 death toll nears 21,000

+ ↺ − 16 px

As many as 2,213 people have been infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours in Iran, Sima Sadat Lari, spokesperson for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education, said on Tuesday.

According to the spokesperson, 125 more people have died from the coronavirus over the past day.

Sadat Lari added that the condition of 3,839 people is critical.

So far, more than 3.08 million tests have been conducted in Iran for the diagnosis of coronavirus.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 363,300 people have been infected, and 20,901 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 313,000 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread.

