Iran's COVID-19 death toll passes 9,000

As many as 2,563 people have been infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours in Iran, said Sima Sadat Lari, spokesperson for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education, according to the ministry.

According to Sadat Lari, 115 more have died from the coronavirus over the past day.

Sadat Lari added that the condition of 2,815 people is critical.

She said that the situation is more dangerous in Iran's Khuzestan, West Azerbaijan, East Azerbaijan, Kermanshah, Lorestan, Golestan, Hormozgan, Kurdistan, Razavi Khorasan and Sistan and Baluchestan provinces.

So far, more than 1.29 million tests have been conducted in Iran for the diagnosis of coronavirus.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 192,400 people have been infected 9,065 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 152,600 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

News.Az