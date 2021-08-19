Iran’s COVID-19 death toll surpasses 100,000

+ ↺ − 16 px

As many as 31,266 people have been infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours in Iran, said the statement of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education of Iran.

In addition, 564 people have died from the coronavirus over the past day.

At the same time, the condition of 7,538 people remains critical.

So far, more than 27.5 million tests have been conducted in Iran for the diagnosis of coronavirus.

A total of 21.4 million people have been vaccinated in Iran so far. About 16.2 million people were vaccinated on the first stage, and 5.23 million people were vaccinated on the second stage.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. According to recent reports from Iranian officials, over 4.58 million people have been infected, and 100,255 people have already died.

Meanwhile, over 3.84 million people have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

