Iran’s culture minister to visit Azerbaijan

Iran’s Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Mohammad Mehdi Esmaili will visit Azerbaijan in the coming days, News.Az reports citing Iranian media.

Speaking to local media, the Iranian minister said he will take part in an international meeting organized in the cultural sphere within the framework of his visit to Azerbaijan.

Furthermore, Esmaili emphasized holding meetings with a number of Azerbaijani officials during the visit and making efforts to develop cooperation in the cultural domain.

The minister further mentioned plans to hold meetings with presidents of other countries.

News.Az