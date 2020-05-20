Iran's death toll from coronavirus reach 7,183

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran on Wednesday confirmed 64 more fatalities from coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 7,183.

A further 2,346 people tested positive for COVID-19, raising the overall count to 126,949, Iran's state broadcaster reported, citing a Health Ministry statement.

The statement added that 98,808 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, while 2,673 patients remain in critical condition.

In Iran, one of the countries in the Middle East hardest hit by the disease, COVID-19 was first detected in the city of Qom on Feb. 19 and then spread throughout the country.

News.Az