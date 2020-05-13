Iran’s death toll from coronavirus reaches 6,783

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran has recorded 50 new coronavirus deaths in the past day, bringing the total death toll to 6,783, Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour announced on Wednesday.

Some 1,958 new cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in the country in the past 24 hours, putting the total number of infections at 112,725, he noted.

The health ministry spokesman said that 2,735 patients are in critical condition and of those originally infected, 89,428 were declared recovered.

As he added, 629,534 tests have been conducted in laboratories all across the country.

Worldwide, the number of confirmed infections stands above 4.3 million, with 293,037 deaths and approximately 1.6 million recoveries.

