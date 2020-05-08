Iran's death toll from coronavirus rises to 6,541

+ ↺ − 16 px

The death toll in Iran from the coronavirus rose to 6,541, as 55 new deaths were reported over the last 24 hours, state media reported on Friday.

A further of 1,556 more people tested positive for COVID-19 over the past day, bringing the total number of cases to 104,691, Iran's state broadcaster reported, citing a statement from the Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour.

Jahanpour said 83,837 people have recovered so far and been discharged from hospitals, while 2,711 others are in critical condition.

Nearly 558,900 tests have been conducted so far in the country, he added.

News.Az