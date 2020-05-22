Iran's death toll from coronavirus rises to 7,300

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran has reported 51 new deaths of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 7,300 since the outbreak of the disease in late February, the country's Health Ministry said on Friday.

Kianush Jahanpur, head of Public Relations and Information Center of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education, said 2,311 people contracted the virus over the past 24 hours, taking the number of infections to 131,652.

Jahanpur updated the number of recovered people to 102,276, adding that 2,659 are still under intensive care in hospitals.

The number of lab tests conducted across the country stands at 763,913 as of Friday.

Iran announced its first cases of COVID-19 on Feb. 19.

News.Az