Iran's death toll from coronavirus surges beyond 8,600

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran on Friday confirmed 75 more fatalities from the novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide death toll to 8,659, Anadolu Agency reports.

A further 2,369 people tested positive for COVID-19, raising the overall count to 182,545, Health Ministry spokesman Sima Sadat Lari said.

According to the spokesman, 144,649 people have so far recovered and been discharged from hospitals, while 2,739 patients remain in critical condition.

Some 1.19 million tests have been conducted in the country to date, Lari said.

Iran sees an upward trend in daily infections in many provinces, especially in the southwestern Khuzestan province.

Iran's daily number of COVID-19 cases dropped to around 800 in early May, but daily figures show an upward trend in recent days after authorities took measures to ease restrictions.

News.Az