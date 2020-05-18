Iran's death toll from coronavirus surpasses 7,000

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran on Monday confirmed 69 more fatalities from coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 7,057.

A further 2,294 people tested positive for COVID-19, raising the overall count to 122,492, Iran's state broadcaster reported, citing a Health Ministry statement.

The statement added that 95,661 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, while 2,712 patients remain in critical condition.

In Iran, one of the countries in the Middle East hardest hit by the virus, COVID-19 was first detected in the city of Qom on Feb. 19 and then spread throughout the country.

