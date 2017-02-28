Iran's defense budget risen by 86%

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran has boosted its defense budget by 86% in the past four years, the Iranian Government Spokesman Mohammad Baqer Nobakht said.

"Our budget in the defense and security field has increased 86% in the past 4 years," he said.

According to him, the budget for the upcoming Iranian fiscal year (to start March 21) is 128 percent greater than that of 2013 - $11.6 billion, Trend reported.

At the same time, in 2015 Iran's defense budget stood at $10 billion, equal to 2.5 percent of the country's GDP.

