Yandex metrika counter

Iran’s exports to Azerbaijan increase by 73 pct

  • Economics
  • Share
Iran’s exports to Azerbaijan increase by 73 pct

Iran's ambassador to Azerbaijan Javad Jahangiri announced on Sunday, Iran registered a 73 percent increase in its exports to Azerbaijan, ISNA reported.

“The situation should go on because it is a good for export and absorbing foreign currency into Iran,” the ambassador said.

“Bilateral trade between Iran and Azerbaijan is expected to reach as much as $5 billion,” he added.

Jahangiri also noted that both countries must step up efforts to strengthen their trade relations.

News.Az 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      