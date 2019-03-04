Iran’s exports to Azerbaijan increase by 73 pct

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran's ambassador to Azerbaijan Javad Jahangiri announced on Sunday, Iran registered a 73 percent increase in its exports to Azerbaijan, ISNA reported.

“The situation should go on because it is a good for export and absorbing foreign currency into Iran,” the ambassador said.

“Bilateral trade between Iran and Azerbaijan is expected to reach as much as $5 billion,” he added.

Jahangiri also noted that both countries must step up efforts to strengthen their trade relations.

News.Az

