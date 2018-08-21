Iran's first domestic fighter jet unveiled

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran has unveiled its first domestically designed and manufactured fighter jet named 'Kowsar' during a defense show in Tehran.

The aircraft conducted its first public display flight during Tuesday’s ceremony in the presence of President Hassan Rouhani, Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami and other senior military officials, Vestnik Kavkaza reports.

The fourth-generation Iranian fighter jet is equipped with "advanced avionics and fire control systems" and can be used for short aerial support missions, Tasnim news agency reported

It also uses digital military data networks, multi-purpose digital monitors, ballistic calculation computers and smart mobile mapping systems.

The jet has an advanced radar system, enabling it to detect enemy targets. It is also equipped with a head-up display or HUD, which promotes precision targeting.

The plane can be manufactured in both single- and double-cockpit types, the latter of which can be used for advanced pilot training missions in addition to its combat capability, Fars news agency reported.

News.Az

