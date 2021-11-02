Iran's FM in quarantine for COVID-19: spokesman

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has been in quarantine, the Foreign Ministry confirmed on Monday, after local media reported the foreign minister has been infected with the COVID-19 virus, News.Az reports citing Xinhua.

"His general condition is good and he is doing his daily work in quarantine," the ministry's spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told official IRNA news agency.

Khatibzadeh confirmed the change in the schedule of programs of the foreign minister, saying that "the doctor has required him to remain in quarantine."

News.Az