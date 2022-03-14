Iran’s foreign minister to visit Moscow
- 14 Mar 2022 08:14
- 10 Jul 2024 17:45
- 171458
- Region
- Share https://news.az/news/irans-foreign-minister-to-visit-moscow Copied
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian will visit Moscow on Tuesday, a spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry has announced, News.Az reports citing IRNA news agency.
Iran’s top diplomat is scheduled to meet with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov during the visit to Moscow, spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh added.