Iran’s foreign minister to visit Moscow

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian will visit Moscow on Tuesday, a spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry has announced, News.Az reports citing IRNA news agency.

Iran’s top diplomat is scheduled to meet with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov during the visit to Moscow, spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh added.


