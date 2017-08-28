Iran's former Foreign Minister Yazdi dies at 86

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ebrahim Yazdi, the prominent Iranian dissident and former foreign minister close to Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, died following a long illness.

ISNA on August 28 said Yazdi died in the western Turkish city of Izmir, where he was being treated for pancreatic cancer. It said his body would be brought back to Iran for burial in his home city of Qazvin.

Yazdi spent several years in exile in the United States, where he fought against the regime of Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi. He eventually became a U.S. citizen in 1971.

He also helped advise Khomeini during his exile in France.

After the 1979 Iranian Revolution deposed the shah, Yazdi returned to Iran to become foreign minister in the transitional government of Prime Minister Mehdi Bazargan.

