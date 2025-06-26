Iran’s Guardian Council approves bill to suspend cooperation with IAEA
Iran’s Guardian Council has approved a bill requiring the government to suspend cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), its spokesperson said on Thursday, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.
The bill was passed by parliament on Wednesday and now has the force of law.