Iran’s Intelligence forces foils two terrorist attacks

Iranian intelligence ministry said it managed to foil two terrorist attacks in western and southern Iran.

Two terrorist operations intended to be carried out in Iranian western province of Kurdistan and southern province of Khuzestan were identified and defused by security agents of Iranian intelligence ministry, according to the ministry's statement.

The terrorists were related to Takfirist and separatist groups. During the intelligence operation, 6 terrorists were arrested and their weapons and arms were seized. They carried AK-47 rifles, Uzi submachine guns, pistols, grenades, night vision goggles, as well as ammunition.

In the case in Kurdistan, a blind attack was carried out by a terrorist throwing a grenade into a police station in Saqqez, which was foiled by the police force and no one sustained any injuries.

According to the documents seized, they intended to carry out several other terrorist attacks in Iranian central cities, Mehr News Agency reported.

Another plan to transport a big haul of explosives to conduct consecutive blasts in Iran was also foiled in this operation.

