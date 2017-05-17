Iran's Interior ministry to announce election results all at once

+ ↺ − 16 px

The results of the country’s upcoming presidential election will be announced all at once, and not at different stages, Iran’s interior minister Abdolreza Rahma

Speaking at a television program on Tuesday night, Rahmani Fazli said results of the ballot counts in the Friday’s election should not be publicized at intervals according to the rules, stressing that he himself would announce the official results only once, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

The minister also predicted that the president-elect would be known at the Friday’s polls without the need for a run-off, considering the withdrawal of candidates and the coalitions in recent days, the Tasnim agency reported.

