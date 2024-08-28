Iran’s Khamenei backs nuclear talks with US but urges caution

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has given a green light for negotiations with the United States while advising caution against fully trusting Washington.

In a meeting with the newly formed government led by President Masoud Pezeshkian, Khamenei emphasized that while engaging with the US is permissible, it is crucial not to rely on the US or wait for its approval for Iran's plans, News.Az reports citing foreign media. Khamenei emphasised that one of the new government’s priorities should be addressing the issues of high prices and inflation. He added that resolving economic problems should not be contingent on negotiations with the West.“We should not pin our hopes on the enemy; we must not wait for our enemies to approve our plans,” Khamenei said. He continued, “Of course, this does not mean we will not engage with the enemy at all, but the issue is that we should not place our trust in them.”In 2015, Iran signed an agreement with the P5+1 group – the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (the United States, Russia, China, the United Kingdom and France) plus Germany – to regulate and monitor Tehran’s nuclear activities in exchange for lifting sanctions.However, in 2018, under former President Donald Trump, Washington unilaterally withdrew from the agreement and began reimposing “unprecedented sanctions” on Iran. In response, Tehran gradually suspended its commitments under the deal and took several steps, including resuming high-level uranium enrichment.

News.Az