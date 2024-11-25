Iran’s Khamenei calls for ‘death penalty’ for Netanyahu over Gaza, Lebanon actions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has called for the death penalty to be imposed on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in response to his actions in Gaza and Lebanon.

Khamenei made these remarks while addressing a meeting with Basij members in Imam Khomeini Hussainia in downtown Tehran on Monday, which is the Basij Week, News.Az reports, citing IRNA. “What the Zionist regime [Israel] did in Gaza and Lebanon is not a victory, it is a war crime,” he said adding that the arrest warrant is not enough.Khamenei stressed that today, the Resistance Front will be expanded more in the future.Basij has courage, initiative, swift action in work, and a broad vision. It knows the enemy, and is sensitive to various developments, he stated.“We should not neglect the power of determination and decision-making, but rather appreciate and strengthen it,” he said.“There is no dead-end for the Basiji school of thought. Basiji has causes and goals and is not afraid of death,” the religious leader added.

