Iran’s Khamenei: Israeli attack should ‘neither be magnified nor belittled’

In his first comments following the recent Israeli airstrikes on Iranian military sites , Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei stated on Sunday that the attack should should neither be magnified nor belittled.

Speaking at a meeting with the families of the two military personnel killed in the Israeli attack , Khamenei emphasized the need to “thwart” Tel Aviv’s “miscalculations,” News.Az reports, citing Iranian media. “The officials should make the Zionist regime [Israel] understand the level of the Iranian nation’s power and determination, calling on the officials to do whatever is in the best interest of the country,” he noted.The religious leader aslo emphasized the importance of preserving the country’s security, especially the psychological security of people, saying that causing fear and doubt in their minds is rejected.“Anybody who stands against any act of evil, from robbery to murder, smuggling and spreading rumors, is regarded as the guardian of security,” he said.“What preserves the security of a country is its national power, the strength of that country, being strong in all aspects; strong in science, strong in economy, strong in defense, strong in armaments. These maintain and ensure the security of the country,” Khamenei added.

