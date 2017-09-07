Iran’s Khamenei pardons, commutes over 1000 prisoners

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has declared an amnesty on the occasion of the Eid al-Adha (Festival of Sacrifice) and Eid al-Ghadeer - two religious holidays in the country, Iran reports.

Khamenei agreed to pardon or reduce the sentences of 1166 inmates convicted by various Iranian courts on Sept. 7, the leader's official website said. Amnesties and reduced prison terms are granted mainly on occasions of religious and national festivals in Iran

News.Az

News.Az