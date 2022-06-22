Yandex metrika counter

Iran’s minster of cultural heritage and tourism to visit Azerbaijan

Iranian Minister of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Ezzatollah Zarghami will pay a visit to Azerbaijan next week, News.Az has learned.

During the visit, the Iranian minister will hold meetings with Azerbaijani officials to discuss the development of cooperation between the two countries in the tourism sector, the restoration of historical and religious monuments and other issues.

A document on cooperation is also expected to be signed during the Iranian minister’s visit to Azerbaijan.


