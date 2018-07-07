Iran's missile program solely for defensive purposes: Spokesman

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi has stressed that the country's missile program is solely for defensive purposes and it does not pose any threat to other nations.

"Iran's missile activities are not against any country and they only have defensive aspect," Qassemi said in response to the latest anti-Iran accusations by French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian who said the Islamic Republic's missile program is not aimed at defending the country.

