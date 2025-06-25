Iran’s parliament approves suspension of cooperation with IAEA

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran's parliament approved the suspension of cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) after an overwhelming vote.

In today's open session of the parliament, during the consideration of the general outline of the plan requiring the government to suspend cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, lawmakers agreed to the general outline of the plan with 221 votes in favor, no votes against, and one abstention out of a total of 223 representatives present in the session, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

The decision followed U.S. strikes on several Iranian nuclear sites, in violation of international law, including the United Nations Charter.

News.Az