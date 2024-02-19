Iran’s parliamentary delegation to visit Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation of the Iranian parliament will visit Azerbaijan on Monday to participate in the session of the Asian Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, News.Az reports.

The Iranian delegation, consisting of several MPs, will also participate in the meetings of the sub-committees of the assembly.

The 14th plenary session of the Asian Inter-Parliamentary Assembly will be held in Baku on Tuesday. The Assembly was founded in 2006.

