Iran’s parliamentary delegation to visit Baku
- 19 Feb 2024 09:25
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Politics
A delegation of the Iranian parliament will visit Azerbaijan on Monday to participate in the session of the Asian Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, News.Az reports.
The Iranian delegation, consisting of several MPs, will also participate in the meetings of the sub-committees of the assembly.
The 14th plenary session of the Asian Inter-Parliamentary Assembly will be held in Baku on Tuesday. The Assembly was founded in 2006.