Iran’s parliamentary delegation to visit Baku

A delegation of the Iranian parliament will visit Azerbaijan on Monday to participate in the session of the Asian Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, News.Az reports.

The Iranian delegation, consisting of several MPs, will also participate in the meetings of the sub-committees of the assembly.

The 14th plenary session of the Asian Inter-Parliamentary Assembly will be held in Baku on Tuesday. The Assembly was founded in 2006.


News.Az 

