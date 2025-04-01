Iran’s president set to visit Azerbaijan this month

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian is expected to pay a state visit to Azerbaijan this month, according a source at the Iranian Embassy in Baku.

"The visit is scheduled for April. During the visit, a joint business forum will take place, and several agreements are expected to be signed," the source said, News.Az reports, citing Trend.

Meanwhile, the political advisor to Iran’s president, Mehdi Sanaei, is currently paying a visit to Azerbaijan.

News.Az