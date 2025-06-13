Iran’s president vows powerful response to Israeli strikes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian on Friday warned that Israel would "regret its foolish act," vowing a powerful and legitimate response following Israeli strikes on Iranian territory, News.Az reports citing Iran International.

In a televised message to the nation, Pezeshkian called on Iranians to trust the country’s leadership and stand united. “Our response will be strong and calculated. Israel will face consequences that will make it regret its aggression,” he said.

