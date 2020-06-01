Iran's reported coronavirus cases surge past 150,000

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran said the coronavirus cases in the country passed the grim milestone of 150,000 on Sunday, as the Islamic republic struggles to contain a recent surge, AFP reports.

The government has largely lifted the restrictions it imposed to halt a Covid-19 outbreak that first emerged in mid-February.

But the health ministry has warned of a potential virus resurgence with new cluster outbreaks in a number of provinces.

Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said 2,516 new cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 151,466.

Infections have been on a rising trajectory in the country since hitting a near two-month low on May 2.

Yet, according to President Hassan Rouhani, Iran was in "an acceptable situation" which is "not even fragile" anymore.

Jahanpour said the virus had claimed another 63 lives in the past day, raising the toll to 7,797.

Experts at home and abroad have voiced scepticism about Iran's official figures, saying the real toll could be much higher.

News.Az