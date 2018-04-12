Iran’s Rouhani congratulates Ilham Aliyev on re-election as Azerbaijani president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has congratulated Ilham Aliyev over his victory in the April 11 presidential election in Azerbaijan, APA’s Tehran bureau report

"I sincerely congratulate you on your re-election as president. This choice indicates that the Azerbaijani people support the successful policy being pursued by their government and that they are interested to see this development continue under your leadership,” Rouhani said in his congratulatory message.

“I am utterly convinced that Iranian-Azerbaijani friendship and brotherhood which is based upon similar cultural, religious and historical roots will be further developed. I ask God to grant you strong health and success, and prosperity for the people of Azerbaijan,” the Iranian president said.

News.Az

News.Az