Iran's Rouhani tells France's Macron: No talks with U.S. while sanctions in place
- 12 Sep 2019 01:54
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- World
Iran will not negotiate with the United States while sanctions on Tehran are still enforced by Washington, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in a phone call on Wednesday, according to Iranian state media, Trend reports citing Reuters.
“From the perspective of Iran’s government, parliament and people, with the sanctions still in place, negotiations with America have no meaning,” Rouhani said, quoted by the state broadcaster IRIB.
