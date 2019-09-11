Yandex metrika counter

Iran's Rouhani tells France's Macron: No talks with U.S. while sanctions in place

Iran will not negotiate with the United States while sanctions on Tehran are still enforced by Washington, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in a phone call on Wednesday, according to Iranian state media, Trend reports citing Reuters.

“From the perspective of Iran’s government, parliament and people, with the sanctions still in place, negotiations with America have no meaning,” Rouhani said, quoted by the state broadcaster IRIB.

News.Az


honor Patriotic War martyrs

